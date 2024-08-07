After trying his hand at reality TV romances, Peter Weber has turned to online dating — but no, he’s not on Raya.

“[I] never got on Raya,” Weber, 33, revealed during the Thursday, August 5, episode of the “Broad Ideas” podcast. “They never let me on.”

The season 24 Bachelor claimed the app, which is tailored to celebrity clients and is vetted, doesn’t like former reality star contestants.

“I’ve heard they don’t take people from The Bachelor,” Weber said, explaining that either way, “They won’t accept me.”

Related: Celebrities Who've Tried Raya Love for the modern age. Celebrities are just like Us, they turn to dating apps to find romance and start relationships. Stars including Eric Stonestreet and Chelsea Handler have been open about their use of dating apps, such as Tinder and Bumble, but even more famous folks have opted to use Raya. Raya launched in 2015 and prides itself on […]

The pilot wasn’t discouraged by Raya leaving him in the lurch. Instead, he confirmed he’s on Hinge and has “nothing negative to say” about searching for love online.

Weber was introduced to America in 2019 when he was vying for Hannah Brown’s heart on The Bachelorette. He finished in third place but went down in Bachelor Nation history for having sex in a windmill four times during the pair’s fantasy suite date.

When it came to his journey as the Bachelor, which began in early 2020, Weber had a messy road. He proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale, but they called it quits two months later. Weber then revealed he had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett, but their rekindled romance was short-lived.

Weber eventually began dating Kelley Flanagan, who fans also met on his Bachelor season, in spring 2020. After dating on and off for three years, Weber confirmed in April 2023 that he was single.

Since their breakup, Weber has been living it up in New York City, but he hasn’t been ready for a relationship until now. “New York can also be tough for dating,” he confessed to podcast hosts Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen. “There’s so many people and so many options. Naturally you can be distracted.”

Related: Sam Claflin and More Stars Who Tried Dating Apps They're just like Us! Take a look at celebrities -- including Ashton Kutcher, Britney Spears, and Adele -- who've apparently tried online dating at one point in their lives

Weber explained that over the last year he hadn’t been “as intentional as I wanted to be in pursuing a relationship,” but he agreed it was “time to change that.”

He continued, “I need to stop giving in to so many other distractions. I really do want to find something serious. I’m definitely looking for that.”

Weber shared that “as of recently” he’s been “dating a lot more intentionally,” and he is “excited” and “hopeful” for what’s to come.

Related: Shortest ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Relationships in History While some Bachelor and Bachelorette couples make it down the aisle, others can barely wait for their finale to air to call it quits. Peter Weber, for his part, may go down as the only Bachelor to have two breakups in such a short period of time. The season 24 lead originally proposed to Hannah […]

While Weber is not in a committed relationship just yet, he is clear on what he wants in a partner. “The biggest thing that I’ve realized now … I need obviously [a] sweetheart. I value that kind of person,” he gushed.

In addition to a kind demeanor, Weber said he wants a woman with “a little bit of that fire,” clarifying he doesn’t want it “in a toxic way.”

Weber noted that he needs to be “pushed a little bit” and experience life with someone who has a “level of adventure in them.” Lastly, his ideal mate is “someone that is definitely family-oriented” or can at least “accept” that he is close to his loved ones.