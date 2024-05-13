Crystal Hefner is vehemently shooting down claims made by Holly Madison about her relationship with late husband Hugh Hefner.

On the Monday, May 13, episode of her “Girls Next Level” podcast, Holly, 44, alleged Crystal, 38, left Hugh just days before their 2011 wedding “because she was unhappy with the prenup.”

In an exclusive statement to Us Weekly, Crystal — who eventually reconciled with Hugh and married the Playboy mogul on New Year’s Eve in 2012 — denied the allegation.

“This isn’t even true,” Crystal said. “When I came back I signed the exact same thing. I don’t know how she can credibly comment on something she wasn’t around for and has no idea about. I wish she would stop picking on me.”

At the time of the breakup, Crystal wrote on her blog that she made the decision to end the engagement, noting that she maintained “the utmost respect for Hef.”

Hugh confirmed the news, writing on Twitter at the time: “The wedding is off. Crystal has had a change of heart.”

All these years later, Holly — who dated Hugh from 2001 to 2008 — argued there was more to the story.

“What I heard years ago was it was because she was unhappy with the prenup,” Holly said during a conversation with Hugh’s son Marston Hefner on the podcast. “Your dad wanted to give her $2 million in his will and she said, ‘That’s not enough. That’s not enough to buy a house. I’m being taken advantage of.’”

The former Girls Next Door star continued, “They got in a huge fight over it. [Hugh] said, ‘I didn’t know I was marrying a gold digger.’”

Holly was quick to point out her allegations were “hearsay” but came from “people I trust very much who were close to Crystal at the time.”

“I also heard she was asking for $5,000 a week in allowance while she was there,” Holly continued. “Which is fine if that’s what you want to ask for and that’s what he agrees to, but clearly that’s where she’s getting the money to invest in all her real estate investments.”

Holly further disputed Crystal’s claim that didn’t benefit financially from her marriage to Hefner, which lasted until he died of sepsis in 2017 at age 91.

“She’s trying to act like she never got a penny from him,” Holly argued, “and that she’s this magical girlboss who’s making $7,000 a day DJing and she just magically turned that into a real estate empire.”

Marston, 34, who called Crystal “a master manipulator” during the podcast conversation, said he had no problem with Crystal “making money off of this situation” but criticized her alleged lack of honesty when it comes to being a benefactor of his late father.

“Be transparent about it,” he said. “There’s nothing to be ashamed about building an empire from my father who’s helping you out and you build it yourself.”