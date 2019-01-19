Playing it safe! Don Cheadle joked that he would no longer do press with Avengers: Endgame costar Mark Ruffalo due to the actor’s tendency to spill the beans too soon about their movies.

“He runs his mouth a lot,” the Oscar winner, 54, said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 17, after host Jimmy Fallon recalled the 13 Going on 30 actor, 51, getting into a bit of trouble after appearing on the show for “saying spoilers from the movie.”

“Why do I need that hassle, right?” the Picket Fences alum asked. “I don’t need to be sitting next to him when he blows the whole reveal of the movie.”

Cheadle was, of course, referring to a July 2017 Good Morning America interview with the pair in which Ruffalo revealed the ending to Avengers: Infinity War.

“Did you succeed in saving [Asgard]?” the interviewer asks in the clip.

“I can’t … can I say it?” the Beat alum asks his castmate, to which Cheadle replies, “No!”

“No? Can I just give him a little … a little taste?” he begs.

Cheadle answers: “I wouldn’t say too much, but you can say as much, I mean, hey, it’s your career!”

While Ruffalo is initially restrained, saying that “like every other Marvel movie, it doesn’t end well for the superheroes,” he later gives a little more than he bargained for, quipping, “Everybody dies!”

“Dude, dude, dude,” Cheadle interjects, adding, “Whatever,” while shaking his head.

“Am I in trouble?” Ruffalo asks, to which Cheadle responds, “A little … I’d just move on.”

“Him, Tom Holland, they both … a little chatty,” the Ocean’s Eleven star told Fallon, 44, on Thursday.

The producer said he does hang with his costars off set, however, noting that the group enjoys playing Boggle: “This is Chris Evans’ thing.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019.

