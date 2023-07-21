Is Lana Del Rey taking on a new career path? The Grammy-nominated singer is puzzling fans after she was spotted working at a Waffle House in Alabama.

“Just Lana Del Rey working as a waitress at a restaurant,” an Instagram fan account captioned a video of Del Rey, 38, behind the counter sporting a blue diner uniform and yellow name badge. In the clip, posted on Thursday, July 20, Del Rey comments on a potential customer walking by, stating, “Oh look at this guy. Oh God, Charlie don’t film him without his permission.”

More pics shared by the same fan account on Thursday showed Del Rey pouring cups of coffee, waiting on tables and chatting with customers. She also stopped to take several photos with fans during her Waffle House shift.

“To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!!!” one fan captioned a selfie with Del Rey, as well as an autograph she received from the star, via Facebook on Thursday. “I have been a huuuge [sic] fan of Lana Del Rey for over a decade, so meeting her today was truly insane.”

The reason behind Del Rey’s appearance at the restaurant remains unclear, though fans have theorized she could be in the state filming a new music video or working on a new album. In the meantime, fans have poked fun at her waitressing gig online.

“Guess even Lana Del Rey needs a break from singing about summertime sadness,” one fan wrote via Twitter. “But hey, at least now we know where to find her next time we’re craving some breakfast grub in Alabama!”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Another user drew a comparison to another popular music artist, tweeting, “This was the Waffle House the Jonas Brothers were singing about,” referring to the group’s 2023 song of the same name.

Del Rey was spotted at another Alabama business earlier this week, snapping a selfie with a fan while getting her nails done at a local salon. “Lana Del Rey met a fan earlier today while she was getting her nails done in Birmingham, Alabama,” another Instagram fan account captioned a pic of the “Young and Beautiful” singer posing with a patron. “IMAGINE HER SITTING NEXT TO YOU WHILE YOU’RE IN FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT 🥹🥰.”

Del Rey is set to next to the stage next month at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago alongside fellow headlining artists Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Karol G and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Us Weekly reached out to Del Rey’s reps for comment.