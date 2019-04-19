Exclusive

Kate Hudson Is ‘Very Comfortable’ Turning 40: ‘She Feels Like Everything Gets Better With Age’

Fierce at 40. Kate Hudson is “very comfortable entering a new decade,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Kate’s in a great place in her life,” the source tells Us, noting that the Bride Wars actress, who turned 40 on Friday, April 19, is “happy to be joining the club” with pals such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner.

According to the source, the blonde beauty “doesn’t worry about wrinkles or gray hair.”

Kate Hudson Turning 40
Kate Hudson attends the Daily Front Row’s 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Hills Hotel on March 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Steve Granitz/WireImage

“She feels like everything gets better with age,” the insider adds.

Hudson showed off her post-baby abs in a mirror selfie on Thursday, April 18, six months after welcoming daughter Rani Rose in October 2018.

“I’m a couple [pounds] from goal weight,” the Fabletics creator wrote on Instagram. “I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined. … PS I ain’t done yet!”

The Golden Globe winner shares her baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Hudson also shares sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 7, with exes Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively.

