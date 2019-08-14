Why Sofia Vergara Is Us Weekly’s Woman Crush





Real talk: What’s not to love about Sofia Vergara?

The 47-year-old actress, who rose to fame as Gloria Pritchett on ABC’s hit comedy Modern Family, has made her mark in the TV and beauty industry. And while the sitcom is set to end after season 11 in 2020, it’s safe to say Vergara isn’t going anywhere!

Keep scrolling for five reasons why Vergara is Us’ woman crush:

1. She’s Committed to Inclusivity

Vergara’s EBY underwear line caters to women of all shapes and sizes. “We go all the way to 4X because we want to include everybody. Every color, ethnicity, flavor,” she tells Us. “We give 10 percent of net sales to empower women in different countries” through microfinance loans via the Seven Bar Foundation.

2. She’s an Animal Lover

Vergara “didn’t like dogs” when her son, Manolo, now 26, was little. But now, he says, “she’s obsessed” with his rescue Chihuahua, Baguette. She even threw her grandpup a decadent birthday tea party!

3. She’s #CoupleGoals

Vergara and Joe Manganiello wed nearly four years ago — “I knew right away she was The One,” he’s said — and now they’re content coworkers too: She plays his love interest in the new film Bottom of the 9th. “It was super fun,” she tells Us.

4. She’s Into Self-Care as Much as We Are

“I love products!” the ABC star tells Us. “When Joe is out of town, I sleep in [cling] wrap and put coconut oil in my hair. I don’t know if [it] helps, but psychologically, I feel like it’s working!”

5. She’s Unapologetic About Being Feminine

Vergara can’t live without heels, she says, and “I always wear perfume, every day. I don’t feel completely done without it.”

For more from Vergara, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

