Charlie “Griff” Griffin, a fisherman featured on the reality series Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, has died.

Griffin was on a boating trip near the Outer Banks with his dog, Leila, when his vessel was reported missing on the morning of Monday, March 4, according to The Outer Banks Voice.

Later that day, the bodies of the reality star and his deceased dog were recovered on shore near where his boat was found capsized. Griffin had been traveling from Virginia to Wanchese, North Carolina.

Officers are still searching for an unnamed second occupant who was on the boat. The missing person is described as “a 36-year-old male wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and T-shirt, khaki shorts and gray xtra tuff shoes.”

“It is with the deepest sadness we report that Charlie Griffin and his beloved dog, Leila, have passed away in a boating accident today, March 4th,” read a message shared via Griffin’s official Facebook page on Monday. “Please keep family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We will forever remember Griff!”

The ongoing investigation is being led by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission with assistance from U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the National Park Service, North Carolina Marine Fisheries, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Once news of Griffin’s death was announced, tributes began rolling in for him on his Facebook page.

“​​I am absolutely heart broken by this news,” one fan wrote. “Hands down one of the nicest people you could ever come across. Another legend has crossed the inlet one final time.”

Another viewer eulogized, “That’s so sad, my wife and I enjoyed the show and Griff was one of our favorite people to watch. Always seemed to be cheerful no matter how things were going.”

Griffin had become a beloved member of the Outer Banks community, and many locals shared their favorite memories of the fisherman out in the wild.

“Heartbreaking! Griff was a wonderful man!” wrote one follower. “My husband fished with him off the beach in nags head in the summer. Rip Griff and Leila , you were truly a wonderful soul.”

Wicked Tuna, which premiered on National Geographic Channel in 2012, follows commercial fishermen who compete to earn the most money while fishing for prized Atlantic bluefin tuna in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Griffin’s Reels of Fortune fishing vessel was featured on seasons 2 through 5 of spinoff Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks from 2015 to 2018.

He became a fan favorite on the show alongside son Jake Griffin, who worked with his father as his first mate.