Will Arnett has a lot to be thankful for. First and foremost: his sons. If not for them, “I wouldn’t have opened up to doing these kinds of roles,” the Arrested Development actor, who recently starred in the family flick Show Dogs, says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I don’t think they would have come my way, because I just wouldn’t have been in that mindset.”

Since welcoming his boys, he’s also done voice work in animated movies such as the upcoming Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (out July 27) and the Nut Job franchise. “I’m really happy that I can do stuff that makes my kids so genuinely happy,” he says.

And that includes bringing them to set. ”They liked coming to the set [of Show Dogs], he says. “They were superpsyched when I was making it. Everything about it was just like a home run for them. I feel really lucky that I get to do that as part of my work life is something my kids can really participate in.” But watching them grow up is the biggest gift of all. “There’s nothing like it,” he gushes of his boys. “It’s the greatest thing ever. There is no other single thing in my life that is even in the same category.”

Arnett, 48, shares Archie, 9, and Abel, 7, with ex Amy Poehler.

