Priyanka Chopra gushed about her friendship with Meghan Markle, but will she be a part of her upcoming royal nuptials to Prince Harry?

The Quantico actress, 35, played coy during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia when asked if she will be one of Markle’s bridesmaids. “If you see me there, you’ll know,” Chopra told the magazine in a story published on Wednesday, January 31.

While Chopra, who has been close with the bride-to-be for a couple years, did not confirm if she has a role in Markle and Harry’s wedding, she did explain why she thinks the former Suits actress is going to be a wonderful addition to the royal family.

“I don’t think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She’s just right for it. She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to,” Chopra said. “She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened. So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It’s a beautiful step in the right direction.”

After confirming their engagement in November 2017, Markle and Harry announced they will walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Sources previously told Us Weekly that while Markle and Harry are “mindful of traditions,” they are also changing things up for their big day. For example, Markle is planning to have a maid of honor, instead of a chief bridesmaid.

“The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don’t expect a royal wedding by numbers … While it is very much a British wedding, expect a few American touches too. She’s not picked a chief bridesmaid, she’s chosen a maid of honor,” one insider told Us.

