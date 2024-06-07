Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are disgusted by Jason Kelce’s recent admission that he doesn’t wash his feet.

“F— outta here,” Lawrence, 59, said during the Thursday, June 6, episode of the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast after learning about Kelce’s statement. “Wash your feet. Nasty ass getting in the bed with them nasty ass feet.”

Smith, 55, added, “‘Cause it’s not [just] the feet. You gotta get in between the toes.”

On Saturday, June 1, Kelce, 36, caused a stir on social media when he wrote “All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier,” adding, “Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin.”

Kelce echoed the statement during the Wednesday, June 5, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Travis Kelce.

“If there’s visible dirt on them, I’ll scrub the dirt off,” Jason explained. “I don’t even touch my feet. Why the f**k would I wash my feet? I’m not touching my feet unless I’m clipping my toenails. That’s the only time I’m touching my feet.”

Jason then claimed that a dermatologist recommended that he bathe less.“This is a fact. I don’t even need to dispute,” he said. “It’s been proven. People that wash their entire bodies with soap have been proven to have unhealthier skin, OK?”

“I don’t know what you want me to say,” he added. “Look up any dermatologist. They will tell you. You only wash hot spots. Some people will say feet. Outside of that, that’s about it.”

Travis also shared his brother’s view. “I’m not washing my feet every time,” he said during the episode. “But after like a football practice where my feet have just been like [squishing], yes, I wash my feet.”

Feet weren’t the only thing Jason confessed to not washing. He also admitted that he doesn’t remember when he last washed his hair.

“I haven’t washed my hair in months,” he explained. “I can’t even tell you the last time I washed my hair. It’s unnecessary. It’s completely unnecessary.”

Smith and Martin Lawrence recently moved back into the Hollywood spotlight for the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise, reprising their roles as two unconventional cops blowing up Miami. Bad Boys: Ride or Die was released on Friday, June 7.