A cryptic message. Will Smith appeared to hint at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s past relationship with August Alsina in a resurfaced video.

In a clip obtained by the Daily Mail, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 51, revealed he once told his wife to go “make herself happy.” The footage — which was shot by Smith — is believed to have been filmed in 2018.

“Love. I asked her what was one of the biggest revelations she had had about love. She said, ‘You cannot make a person happy.’ I thought that was a real deep idea,” Smith recalled. “You can make a person smile, you can make a person feel good, you can make a person laugh, but whether a person is happy is deeply, utterly and completely out of your control.”

He added, “I remember the day I said to Jada, ‘I retire. I retire from trying to make you happy. I need you to go make yourself happy and just prove to me it’s even possible.”‘

The Pennsylvania native said that he and Pinkett Smith, 48, struggled with the “false romantic concept” that marriage meant they had to “become one.” Smith explained that their solution was to find happiness on “separate individual journeys.”

“We were going to present ourselves to the relationship and to each other already happy,” he said. “Not coming to each other begging with our empty cups out demanding that she fills my cup and demanding that she meets my needs.”

Alsina, 27, claimed on The Breakfast Club on June 30 that he was in a years-long relationship with the Set It Off actress, adding that Smith gave the pair his “blessing.”

Pinkett Smith and the “Miami” rapper set the record straight on Friday, July 10, during an episode of the Girls’ Trip star’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. Smith revealed that the pair “decided that we were going to separate for a period of time” approximately four and a half years earlier.

During their separation, Pinkett Smith admitted she “got into a different kind of entanglement” with the “No Love” singer, who had become a friend of the family. The Maryland native said that she didn’t need permission from Smith because they were separated at the time.

A source told Us Weekly on Friday that the duo — who are the parents of son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19 — now have an “unbreakable” bond.

“She has nothing to prove to anyone,” the insider said at the time. “Her children adore and trust her, as does Will. It’s been a trying few weeks for the Smiths, but they’re unbreakable. Their bond, resilience and ability to shake off rumors with a grain of salt can — and will — get them through anything.”