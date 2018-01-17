Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will still be able to join the fist-pumping crew in Miami for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation!

News broke on Wednesday, January 17, that the reality star and his brother Marc have “agreed to plead guilty” to charges of tax fraud. The brothers were accused of not paying the federal income tax owed between 2010 to 2012. Sorrentino, 35, will face up to 15 years in jail. Sorrentino’s lawyer Henry E. Klingeman confirmed to Us that their court case is scheduled for Friday, January 19, at 11 a.m. ET.

However, this will not affect the return of MTV’s series. Multiple sources close to the situation — and “The Situation” — confirm to Us that he will still be able to film the special for MTV with costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Margo and Deena Nicole Cortese.

Former cast mate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has not signed on for the reunion special, but Farley told Us that she still has hope she’ll appear. “In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in,” she told Us on January 11. “Yeah, it’s gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she’s not going to be on it.”

She also added that Giancola’s reasoning for not joining is most likely a combination of wanting to stay out of the limelight, as well as wanting to avoid being around ex Ortiz-Margo. “She might be ready to start a family and get married, have babies. I don’t know. She’s just on to the next chapter in her life,” Farley added. “I’m still in shock thinking that the show is coming back too. We never expected this … I respect her decision. We all respect her decision. It is what it is. In my head, I still have hope.”

