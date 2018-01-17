Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is set to plead guilty to charges of tax fraud, and as a result, faces up to 15 years in jail.

Citing the U.S. Department of Justice, The Blast reports that Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, have “agreed to plead guilty.” The reality TV personality, 35, reportedly originally rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors last week, but changed his mind. The brothers have been accused of not paying the federal income tax owed on nearly $9 million earned between 2010 and 2012.

Sorrentino’s lawyer Henry E. Klingeman tells Us, “We have court scheduled for this Friday, January 19, at 11 a.m. That’s all I can say until then.”

As previously reported, Sorrentino will be joining his original Jersey Shore cast members — including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Margo and Deena Nicole Cortese — for a reunion series on MTV. The network announced earlier this week that the group will be heading back to Miami to film the reboot. While Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola decided not to join the show, Farley told Us that she hopes Giancola changes her mind.

“In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in. Yeah, it’s gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she’s not going to be on it,” Farley exclusively told Us on January 11.

Sorrentino shared a teaser for the new series on Monday, January 15.

“#jsfamilyvacation @mtv🇮🇹 Coming to Miami Bitches !!” he wrote via Instagram.

This is not the Marriage Boot Camp star’s first run-in with the law. He was arrested and later sentenced to 12 weeks of anger management in July 2014 after fighting with big brother Frank Sorrentino.

