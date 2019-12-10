It’s curtains for another Hollywood couple. William Shatner has filed for divorce from wife Elizabeth Shatner after 18 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Star Trek actor, 88, and the artist, 60 — who have been married since 2001 — both waived asking for spousal support because they have a prenuptial agreement, according to court documents obtained by Us.

The docs also reveal that divorce attorney Laura Wasser — whose other famous clients have included Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, and all three Kardashian daughters — is representing William in the split.

According to her website, Elizabeth is a photographer, an equine judge and a professional horsewoman. “She has always had an infatuation with nature — searching for shells, four leaf clovers and beautiful horses,” her bio reveals. “She states that the activity of looking for a specific artistic shot resembles judging a horse show. It’s rewarding to observe nature’s beauty, and to share her vision and interpretation with others through her work.” Elizabeth was previously married to Michael Glenn Martin, per The Daily Mail.

In addition to playing Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek films and TV shows, Shatner starred in the police drama T.J. Hooker and in the legal drama The Practice and its dramedy spinoff Boston Legal, the latter of which earned him Primetime Emmy Awards in 2004 and 2005.

On the big screen, the actor is known for his role as Stan Fields in the Miss Congeniality movies. In 2018, he raved to Us Weekly about meeting franchise star Sandra Bullock and “looking at that beautiful face.” He also recounted the “chaos” of the first film’s beauty pageant scenes: “Lots of contestants going every which way, wardrobe people all upset because hems were being torn, bodices didn’t fit and the extras couldn’t be found. … Again, just a typical day of filming!”

Shatner has been married three other times. He was married to Gloria Rand from 1956 to 1969, to Marcia Lafferty from 1973 to 1996, and to Nerine Kidd from 1997 until her death in 1999. He and Rand welcomed three children: daughters Leslie, 61, Lisbeth, 58, and Melanie, 55.

Story developing.