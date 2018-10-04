As Demi Lovato continues to recover from her July drug overdose, she “has cut a lot of people out of her life,” reveals a source in the new issue of Us Weekly. But not her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

Since their split in 2016, “he has remained a constant,” says the insider. And the NCIS star, 38, “has visited her many times” since her near-fatal incident, first at the hospital and later at the rehab where the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 26, still remains. On September 23, the Disney Channel alum was spotted for the first time since her overdose on an outing from the facility.

Though Valderrama and Lovato (who previously dated for six years) aren’t “officially” a couple again, the insider notes they are “on their way to getting back together.” But for now, “he just genuinely cares about her well-being,” explains a second source. “Now is not the time for them to get back together for many reasons.”

The main one being that she is concentrating on her recovery. “Demi has lost some weight and she’s feeling better,” since entering rehab, says the first source. “She’s repositioning herself, getting her life back on track, and refocusing on the 12 steps.” Before relapsing this year, Lovato was sober for six years. As her health continues to improve, notes the insider, “eventually she will come back to Los Angeles.” But the recovery process can’t be rushed, says the source: “It won’t happen overnight.”

