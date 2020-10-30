The answer to your quarantine blues is here! Canopy just launched an exciting sweepstakes for the ultimate at-home wellness kit.

Whether you are feeling the results of pandemic fatigue or cannot say no to a little bit of self-care, the items in this offer are too good to pass up. One person will win a $550 prize pack from Canopy, which includes a Canopy humidifier, a filter that is good for a year and an aromatherapy subscription.

That is not all either; Canopy has teamed up with a slew of brands to bring people the perfect at-home wellness kit as the holidays approach. The winner will also receive a very cozy Affogato home coat from Off-Hours ($295 value), a 12-bag coffee subscription from Trade ($228 value), a work-from-home bundle from Open Spaces ($190 value), a 24-pack mixed (red, rosé and brut) assortment of USUAL Wines ($192 value), two Goby brush kits plus a year-long subscription of brush heads ($200 value) and a variety pack from Magic Spoon ($39 value).

Canopy is a completely reimagined humidifier that promotes superior health and wellness for the entire family without the health risks and upkeep of traditional humidifiers. It is designed for ultimate cleanliness and easy use.

In addition to keeping things simple, Canopy can relieve symptoms of cold, flu, asthma and allergies (including nasal congestion, cough and sinus irritation), aide in easier breathing for better sleep, relieve dry, itchy skin, keep hair and lips soft and hydrated and generate a soft white noise that is perfect for nurseries and children’s rooms.

Traditional misting humidifiers can force bacteria, metals and particles into the air. With Canopy, water is run through a wicking filter, releasing clean, hydrated air into the home.

Canopy also ensures optimal humidity for health and wellness. The product produces clean moisture, is anti-mold, easy to clean and nightstand friendly and has an aroma diffuser to release a simple and clean scent into the house.

Enter to win the ultimate at-home wellness kit — including a humidifier, coffee, wine and more — from Canopy!