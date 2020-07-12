Rosé all day! The pink wine, which is made from a combination of red and white grapes, is especially popular in the warmer months and has a devoted following within the celebrity set.

Take John Legend, for example. The “All of Me” singer is so fond of the well-known wine variety that he created his own versions of it via his LVE Wines company. The brand’s first rosé blend, LVE Côtes de Provence Rosé, debuted in June 2018 and is a pale pink in color. It boasts aromatic notes of peach blossom, raspberry and apricot.

At the time, Legend noted via his Instagram that he was “excited” to finally reveal the rosé, which took plenty of time to perfect.

The Academy Award winner followed that wine up with a sparkling version in June 2019. “LVE Sparkling Rosé is the perfect addition to your summer celebrations,” Legend said in a statement at the time. The effervescent drink is made with grapes that were selected from a blend of vineyards in well-known growing regions of France, such as the Loire and Languedoc.

“I’ve always loved wine — trying something new when I travel, enjoying with loved ones, and pairing it with great meals,” the “Conversations in the Dark” crooner told Haute Living in August 2019. “I’ve been told by fans they like to drink a glass of wine when they listen to my music, so it seemed like the right collaboration.”

Another rosé lover who went ahead and crafted his own version of the beverage is Post Malone. The “Circles” singer debuted his Maison No. 9 Rosé in June 2020 and it became an instant hit. Malone’s pal, Justin Bieber, even posed with a bottle of the booze on his Instagram Stories the following month and congratulated his friend on a job well done.

For stars such as Reese Witherspoon, on the other hand, rosé is something you sip when you’re kicking back and relaxing. The Little Fires Everywhere star posed with a glass and bottle of the pink drink in July 2018 while watching the French soccer team play in the World Cup.

Scroll down to see more stars who can’t get enough of rosé!