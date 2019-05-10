Winnie is in Windsor! Winnie the Pooh celebrates baby Archie’s arrival in a touching animation Disney created for new parents Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

In the 25-second animation — drawn by Kim Raymond, senior principal artist at Disney — Pooh Bear carries a blue book with a crown on the cover from his home in the Hundred Acre Wood to the royal couple’s home at Windsor Castle, and Harry and Meghan smile as they sit near a cradle labeled “Archie” and flip through the pages.

“The beginning of a grand adventure,” Disney wrote on Facebook alongside the video. “Congratulations from Disney to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Royal Family on the arrival of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!”

Pooh and the British royals go way back. Raymond drew a picture of Pooh for the birth of Prince Louis, Prince William and Duchess Kate’s 12-month-old son, and Harry reportedly gifted Louis with a first-edition A.A. Milne book for his christening, according to the Daily Mirror. Additionally, Meghan once named a Winnie the Pooh story as a favorite book of hers. And in 2016, Pooh Bear and Queen Elizabeth II both celebrated their 90th birthdays.

Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie, their first child, in the early morning hours of Monday, May 6, and introduced him to the press at Windsor Castle two days later. “He has the sweetest temperament,” Meghan said at the time. “It’s pretty amazing, and I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

“He’s been the dream,” the former Suits star added of her new son. “So it’s been a special couple of days.”

Harry, meanwhile, raved to the press about the happy news on Monday. “I am so incredibly proud of my wife, and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for,” he added. “So I’m just over the moon.”

