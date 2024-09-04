More than 30 years after saying “I do” in a scene for 1992’s Dracula, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves still call each other husband and wife.

“We do text, and we always say who it is even though it says it on the text,” Ryder, 52, revealed on the Monday, September 2, episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “So, like, on his birthday I go: ‘Happy birthday, my husband.’ And then he’s like, ‘Hey, my wife, I love you. KR 57. Like, on each birthday he’s like, ‘KR 57’ or whatever his age is. He’s always done that.”

Ryder had fans swooning when she claimed several years back that she and Reeves, now 62, might have accidentally gotten married while filming Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the 1992 movie directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

“We actually got married in Dracula,” Ryder told Entertainment Weekly in August 2018. “No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life. In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So, I think we’re married.”

While the pair aren’t romantically involved, Ryder started calling Reeves “husband” when they chat.

Reeves noted that Ford Coppola even confirmed that they performed an authentic ceremony.

“Once in a while, I will get a text: ‘Hello, husband,’” Reeves shared during a January 2019 appearance on The Talk. “I didn’t really believe her, and then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly that, ‘Yeah, that really happened, the priest did a full ceremony,’ and Winona and I got married.”

Reeves later told Esquire in November 2021, “Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So, I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”

After their possibly-real wedding, the pals reunited for the animated 2006 thriller A Scanner Darkly and the 2018 rom-com Destination Wedding. In Monday’s interview, she said that their next reunion probably wouldn’t be in Reeves’ upcoming John Wick sequel.

“I mean, if it involved a lot of stunts — I’m, like, thinking of my bones,” Ryder said with a laugh when asked about joining the fifth installment of the action franchise.

However, she wouldn’t be too picky when it came to choosing the right project. She added, “Oh, my God, I would literally do anything though with him. Like, he is so special.”

Most recently, Ryder has reunited with her Beetlejuice costars Michael Keaton and Catherine O’Hara for a sequel to the 1986 flick. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on Friday, September 6.