Cameron Brink is engaged!

The WNBA star, 22, revealed the happy news via Instagram on Monday, September 30, sharing pics of boyfriend Ben Felter proposing to her on a rooftop terrace at the five-star Shangri-La hotel in Paris. “Yes in every lifetime 🤍♾️,” she gushed in a caption.

The duo smiled blissfully while posing for post-engagement photos with the Eiffel Tower glittering in the distance — and Brink flaunting her brand-new diamond. If she seemed caught off guard by Felter’s proposal, that’s because it was a complete surprise.

According to People, Felter popped the question Monday after Brink attended Balenciaga’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week. She did not know that he was in Paris. He’d told her that he had to be on the West Coast for work.

Brink’s friends and fans left a deluge of comments on her Instagram announcement. Caitlin Clark posted four heart-eye emojis, while Ayesha Curry wrote, “Yay yay yay yay!!!!!!”

“STOPPPP,” reacted Angel Reese, adding, “congrats bby.”

The twosome have dated almost four years and first met at Stanford University, where Brink played collegiate basketball and Felter was on the rowing team. Felter is currently a graduate student in Stanford’s computer science program and works as a researcher at the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Library.

Brink, who graduated from Stanford in the spring, is a power forward for the Los Angeles Sparks as well as a fashionista off the court. In April of this year, she brought heat to the 2024 WNBA Draft in a black and white Balmain gown. That night, she was the second overall pick and got drafted on the Sparks. She was seen wiping tears from her eyes as she accepted the offer.

Felter is a proud soon-to-be basketball husband. In March, he paid tribute to Brink in an Instagram post on their three-year anniversary.

“Three years together, a day to celebrate the soul that makes me whole,” he wrote in a caption, adding a red emoji heart.

Brink marked the occasion by sharing a couple’s snapshot, gushing, “3 years with you. Plus qu’hier, moins que demain.” (Translation: More than yesterday, less than tomorrow.”)

When he’s not making grand romantic gestures in Paris, Felter lives with Brink in L.A.

“My boyfriend has turned me into a huge art lover,” Brink told People in June. “I love pottery and watercolor, even though I’m terrible. … It’s really lovely to just sit down and work your brain in a different way for a little bit.”