WNBA star Cameron Brink is a big fan of tennis pro Coco Gauff.
Brink, 22, opened up to ESPN about her pregame tunnel outfit ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever game on Tuesday, May 28, sharing that Gauff, 20, influenced the look.
“I’m wearing my little New Balance tennis set,” she said, referencing her cropped collared top and pleated white miniskirt. “I wanna be like Coco,” she gushed. Brink paired the outfit with white New Balance 650 sneakers, “old school socks,” which she bunched around her ankles, a claw clip and a leather tote.
On Thursday, Gauff, who is officially sponsored by New Balance and has a collection with the brand, saw the viral clip and gushed in the comments section. “Love her!” she wrote. She also reposted the social media post via her Instagram story alongside a sweet message: “Your pregame fits always eat 😍.”
“Adore you 🥹😍😍,” Brink replied.
Brink, who plays as a forward, helped the Sparks defeat the Indiana Fever in a final score of 88-82.
This isn’t the first chic outfit Brink has sported before a game. Earlier this month, she stepped out in a leather top and matching cargo miniskirt. She completed her look with a cropped black long sleeve top and silver heart necklace.
When she’s not in athletic gear, Brink can be seen delivering drama on the red carpet. In April, she brought heat to the 2024 WNBA Draft in a black and white Balmain gown. Her frock featured a one-shoulder neckline complete with a floral embellishment, a cutout over her waist and a thigh-high slit. She elevated the look with dainty jewelry from Melissa Kaye, strappy heels and a white leather purse.
For glam, Brink donned a full beat including a warm contour, rosy cheeks, shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows and glossy lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in soft curls.
That night, she was the second overall pick and got drafted on the Sparks. She was seen wiping tears from her eyes as she accepted the offer.
The Sparks are set to play the Chicago Sky on Thursday, at 8 p.m. EST.