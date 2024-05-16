North West Debuts Blonde Highlights at Los Angeles Sparks Game

North West is switching up her look.

North, 10, showed off new highlights via mom Kim Kardashian’s Instagram as the two posed for photos at a Los Angeles Sparks game on Wednesday, May 15. North’s brunette hair was parted to the side and styled in a half-up ‘do featuring honey blonde strands blended into the lower half of her mane.

She paired her coiffure with an oversized leather jacket and hot pink joggers finished with rhinestone embellishments. She completed her look with brown and white sneakers and a black alligator skin purse.

North posed with Kardashian, 43, at the sporting event, which saw the Sparks take on the Atlanta Dream. (The Atlanta Dreams beat the Los Angeles Sparks with a final score of 92-81.) Kardashian, for her part, rocked a black tank top featuring spaghetti straps and matching bottoms.

For glam, Kardashian sported a full beat including foundation, rosy cheeks, a warm contour, long lashes and lined lips. Her blonde hair was styled in a messy updo. The mother-daughter-duo held up peace signs and donned kissy faces.

Elsewhere on social media, Kardashian shared snaps of North meeting the players after the game. She held up the team’s jersey as Sparks player Lexie Brown wrapped her arm around her. North also posed with Cameron Brink.

Earlier this week, Brink, 22, teamed up with Kardashian’s lifestyle brand Skims in a new Fits Everybody ad.

For the photoshoot, Brink wore the brand’s Bandeau top in a nude shade. She paired it with matching bottoms and heels. Brink accessorized with a statement necklace featuring crystals and pearls.

Brink also posed with a tan basketball in the ad, resting it on her shoulder and on top of her head.

Her makeup included filled-in eyebrows, soft eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. She parted her blonde hair down the middle and wore it straightened.

The campaign also starred more WNBA players including Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, Skylar Diggins-Smith and DiJonai Carrington.