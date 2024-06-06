After the WNBA’s Chicago Sky were confronted by a man at their team hotel in Washington, D.C., members of the team took to social media to respond.

The incident went down on Wednesday, June 5, when the Sky arrived in town for their Thursday, June 6, game against the Washington Mystics.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a man with a camera approached the team when they exited their bus and specifically targeted the Sky’s Chennedy Carter, who notoriously took the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark to the ground with a blind-side hip check in their game on Saturday, June 1.

“It was over as fast as it started,” Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said. “I’m very confident in our security always making our players feel safe. Today was a great example of how critical they are to our team.”

The Sun-Times reported that team security stepped in to diffuse the situation, and police were not called. Hotel security ultimately escorted the man away without further incident.

Still, despite the situation being handled, some of the Sky players expressed their displeasure with how things went down — particularly over Carter, 25, being the one singled out.

“Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK,” forward Angel Reese wrote via X. “This really is outta control and needs to STOP.”

Forward Isabelle Harrison praised the Sky’s security team and wrote via X, “My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!!”

“Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn,” forward Michaela Onyenwere wrote via X. “Some ‘fans’ have NO CHILLLLL.”

Forward Brianna Turner said she “was not present for the interaction” but wrote the harassment “isn’t acceptable.”

“Didn’t realize that when we said ‘grow the game’ that would be interpreted as harassing players at hotels,” Turner, 27, continued, via X. “You are free to have your own opinion but consider if this happened to someone u know.”

Carter was issued a Flagrant 1 — signifying “unnecessary and/or excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent” — for her hard foul on rookie sensation Clark, 22, during the teams’ Saturday showdown.

After the game, Carter refused to answer questions about the foul or Clark herself.

The following day, however, Carter threw shade on Clark via Threads, where she wrote, “Beside three point shooting what else does she bring to the table man 😂.”

The Sky and Mystics are still scheduled to meet Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, available to stream on Prime Video.