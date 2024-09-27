Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sued for sexual assault again as he remains behind bars on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

An anonymous woman filed a lawsuit on Friday, September 27, claiming Diddy, 54, repeatedly assaulted her over a four-year period after they met in 2020, according to documents obtained by TMZ. In the paperwork, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, details how she allegedly got pregnant by Diddy before suffering a miscarriage.

The alleged victim claimed she met Diddy overseas, which is when he invited her on an all-expenses-paid vacation. She visited Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles, New York and Miami regularly between 2021 and 2022. The woman accused Diddy of using “coercive and harassing language” to get her to his property, including sending drivers to her home for intimidation.

Jane Doe claimed to have sustained physical injuries as a result of her alleged encounters with Diddy. She cited a specific visit in 2022 when she woke up with bruises and a bite mark on her body. She further accused Diddy of spiking her drinks and forcing her to take ketamine and other drugs during another alleged incident in 2022 when she blacked out.

The woman found out she was expecting a baby after the alleged assault. She accused Diddy’s associates of trying to harass her into getting an abortion before she suffered a miscarriage. The documents also accused Diddy of tracking her location and monitoring her conversations as a way to silence her about the alleged abuse.

Jane Doe is seeking an unspecified amount of damages for trauma, financial injury and physical injury. Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy’s rep for comment.

The new lawsuit comes as Diddy faces a multitude of legal woes. He is currently in prison after being indicted on September 17 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the 14-page unsealed indictment, prosecutors alleged that he “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

“Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multifaceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice,” the indictment continued about the accusations, some of which date back to 2009.

After being charged, Diddy pleaded not guilty before being denied bail. He faces a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement after the arrest. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added: “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).