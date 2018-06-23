XXXTentacion to Have Open Casket at Memorial Service on Wednesday

Rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot dead in Florida on Monday, June 18, is going to have an open casket at his memorial service.

The gathering will be held on Wednesday, June 27, from noon till 6 p.m. at Florida Panther’s Stadium in Sunrise, Florida, according to post on the “Sad!” singer’s Instagram page. The announcement warns fans coming to say their goodbyes that “no cellular devices or cameras will be allowed” at the memorial service and anyone who tries to bring one into the stadium “will be immediately turned around at gate or escorted out and will not be allowed back” in.

A rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight there will be an open casket viewing at the event for the 20-year-old musician, who was shot while shopping for motorcycles in South Florida.

As Us Weekly previously reported, a suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder of XXXtentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, on Thursday, June 21.

Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, was also charged with driving without a license and violating parole for an earlier crime and was denied bond when he appeared in court on Thursday afternoon.

XXXtentacion’s mom, Cleopatra Bernard, also revealed on Thursday that the late rapper was expecting a baby before his untimely death.

“He left us with a final gift,” she captioned a photo of a sonogram on her Instagram account.

The rapper was on modified house arrest in the months before he was shot, and was awaiting trial for charges including domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery and false imprisonment of a pregnant woman.

