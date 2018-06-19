In the wake of XXXTentacion‘s death on Monday, June 18, the 20-year-old rapper’s reps have released a statement.

“Jahseh Onfroy — known worldwide as XXXTentacion — tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida. It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team—manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR,” the reps wrote, according to Complex.

“In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones, and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time,” the statement continued. “XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit. News about memorial services to be issued forthcoming.”

Meanwhile, Caroline Distribution — which distributed XXXTentacion’s second and final studio album, ? — released a statement to Us Weekly: “Everyone at Caroline is shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahseh Onfroy, professionally known as XXXTentacion. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

XXXTentacion was shot and killed on Monday afternoon at a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach. In dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was a “possible drive-by.” Footage from the scene showed onlookers checking the rapper for a pulse, and witnesses reportedly heard multiple gunshots. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. EST, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted: “The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead.”

The Florida native had “barely left his house” in recent months, according to the Miami New Times, since he was under what his lawyers called a “modified house arrest.” He had been charged with a litany of crimes, including domestic battery strangulation, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend.

Following XXXTentacion’s death, a months-old Instagram Live session resurfaced online, showing the “Sad!” rapper musing on the prospect of dying young. “Worst thing comes to worse, I f–king die a tragic death or some s–t and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life,” he said.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!