Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison is showering her partner and costar Ryan Bingham with birthday love.

Harrison, 34, posted an Instagram tribute on Tuesday, April 2, to celebrate Bingham as he turned 43. “Happy birthday to my sweet, sweet cowboy. let’s keep adventuring, dreaming and giggling all night together…you know, best friend stuffs ✨🎂🥳,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the pair gazing into each other’s eyes.

Bingham returned the sweetness right back, responding in the comments section, “Love you fantasy girl 😘.”

News broke in April 2023 that the Yellowstone costars are dating when Bingham shared a PDA photo of the pair via Instagram. “More than spark 🔥,” the “Southside of Heaven” singer captioned the snapshot. “I love you, cowboy. 🥰,” Harrison replied in the comments.

The couple first connected while shooting the third season of the Paramount series in 2020. Bingham plays Walker, a musician and former convict who is recruited as a ranch hand. Harrison joined the critically acclaimed drama in season 3 as Laramie, a barrel racer and ranch hand. Bingham and Harrison’s characters have also become romantically entangled on the show.

“It’s awesome! I feel really lucky that all these guys are so cool,” Harrison told Outsider after being cast in the series. “There’s a lot of razzing … I get razzed a lot, but I think they might have hired the right girl who can stand her own ground and just have fun!”

Since going Instagram official, the couple have shared several loved-up glimpses of their romance, including a photo of the pair standing under a cabana last July. Harrison captioned the picture, which featured her wrapped tightly in Bingham’s arms, “Highly recommend taking your cowboy to the beach.”

Fans swooned over the real-life romance, with one writing, “Damn…! From Yellowstone to real life..!? So happy for you both ❤️.”

In December 2023, the duo sparked marriage rumors when Bingham posted an Instagram video wearing a ring on his left hand. “280 comments and 250 of them say ‘are we not talking about the ring?’” one social media user wrote. A second person replied, “Ummmm, is that a wedding ring?! How did I not hear this?”

Despite the social media frenzy and speculation, the actor chose not to address the many, many questions in his comments section but instead posted a clip of him and Harrison singing “It’s a love song” a few days later.

Before going public with Harrison, Bingham was married to Anna Axster for more than a decade. The pair, who tied the knot in 2009, welcomed three children before filing for divorce in June 2021.

Harrison, for her part, was previously linked to Austin Nichols. She started dating Nichols, 43, after they worked together on the historical drama The Iron Orchard. They made their red carpet debut in July 2018 and dated for two more years before calling it quits.