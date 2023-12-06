Some Yellowstone fans think Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have tied the knot. .

Bingham, 42, got his followers talking when he posted an Instagram video wearing a ring on his left hand.

“280 comments and 250 of them say ‘are we not talking about the ring?'” one social media user wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile a second person replied, “Ummmm, is that a wedding ring?! How did I not hear this?”

Bingham, who has yet to address the speculation, later uploaded a clip of him and Harrison, 33, singing. “It’s a love song,” he captioned a post on Saturday, December 2, which showed the couple laying on a couch.

Earlier this year, Bingham and Harrison confirmed that they are dating. “More than spark 🔥,” the singer wrote via Instagram in April alongside a video of him packing on the PDA with Harrison in front of a burning fire.

The pair began working together in 2020 on season 3 of the Paramount drama. Viewers know Bingham as former-convict-turned-musician Walker after he is recruited as a ranch hand. Harrison joined the show during the third season as barrel racer and ranch hand. Bingham and Harrison’s characters have also become romantically entangled on the show.

Before going public with Harrison, Bingham was married to Anna Axster for more than a decade. The twosome, who tied the knot in 2009, welcomed three children during their marriage before filing for divorce in June 2021.

Harrison, for her part, was previously linked to Austin Nichols. She started dating Nichols, 43, after they worked together on the historical drama The Iron Orchard. They made their red carpet debut in July 2018 and dated for two more years before calling it quits.

“This is my lady!” Nichols gushed to Us Weekly in 2018 during their first event as a couple. At the time, Harrison noted that she and Nichols had been dating for “a while” and joked that they had “different time frames” for the timeline of their romance.

Harrison was also previously in a relationship with Wilson Bethel and even made multiple appearances on his hit CW series Hart of Dixie from 2014 to 2015.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bingham and Harrison’s reps for comment.