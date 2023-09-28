Paramount Network’s Yellowstone quickly became a household name in part because of the show’s high-profile fans.

The western drama, which premiered in 2018, introduced viewers to the fictional Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in Montana. While some viewers came for Kevin Costner‘s portrayal of family patriarch John Dutton — and stayed for the show’s other leads including Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Cole Hauser and Kelsey Asbille – others were drawn to the dramatic story lines and surprising twists.

Since Yellowstone became a hit series, spinoffs such as 1883, 1923, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 6666 and 1944, were picked up by the network. Creator Taylor Sheridan previously discussed the dedication that goes into telling authentic stories on screen.

“Because it is so hard, physically, on the actors, on the crew, I feel like the shots look earned. And because Paramount trusts me and gives me the time to go shoot 10 to 14 days for a television episode, we can treat it like a movie, and it looks like a movie,” he told Deadline in January 2022. “We can take the time to rehearse it and light it and build these set pieces. And if I call them and say, ‘I need two helicopters in one day,’ they just go, ‘All right.​​ ‘”

He added: “At the end of the day, to go to some of these locations where most people have never been, where you’re opening up a new world, and all of these places or characters in the story, to me, it’s fascinating.”

Scroll down for Yellowstone‘s biggest celeb fans: