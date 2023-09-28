Kris Jenner is a fan of Paramount’s Yellowstone but that doesn’t mean she wanted her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to appear on the show.

“I am so excited to watch the next episode of Yellowstone,” Kris, 67, told Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian during the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, September 28. “So they asked Corey [to be on Yellowstone. And he said no.] I told him to say no. I thought he was going to have a romantic relationship.”

In response, Corey, 42, confirmed he would have said yes to the opportunity, adding, “If it wasn’t for you, I would be a Yellowstone star.”

Kim, 42, and Khloé, 39, meanwhile, pointed out that Kris would have taken a similar offer if it meant sharing an onscreen kiss with star Kevin Costner. According to the momager, the idea of playing the love interest to Costner’s character was a “hard yes.”

The Kardashian-Jenners are not the only ones who have publicly shared their love for the western drama. Yellowstone, which premiered in 2018, follows the Dutton family, who are the owners of the largest ranch in Montana. The drama that stems from the ranch and the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park and developers have kept even the biggest celebrity fans on the edge of their seats.

Earlier this year, Ben Affleck discussed wife Jennifer Lopez‘s unexpected love for the series.

“I’m kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone. Part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly,” Affleck, 51, who exchanged vows with Lopez, 54, twice in 2022, said on the “The Bill Simmons Podcast” in March. “Jen showed me a clip of her off of Instagram, the monologue she has with the kid in the car about the ways to become rich.”

He added: “And then she was like, ‘I love this story of these two.’ I was like, ‘Wait a minute? With Hauser? With Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?'”

More recently, however, Yellowstone has been making different headlines as Costner confirmed his exit from the series. Paramount Network announced in May that Yellowstone would end with the second half of season 5 — but the question of Costner’s involvement remained up in the air.

Amid rumors of a feud between the actor and showrunner Taylor Sheridan, Costner, 68, noted his plans to part ways with the character of John Dutton earlier this month. He explained in documents from his child support battle with ex Christine Baumgartner that he “concluded his work” on Yellowstone last year and “is not involved in any future episodes” of the show.

Sheridan, 53, previously said he was “disappointed” by Costner’s decision to prematurely leave the series. “It truncates the closure of his character,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in June. “It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”

According to more documents from Costner’s legal battle — which Us Weekly obtained this month — Costner’s Yellowstone earnings will be a major loss for him financially.

“Yellowstone was a complete aberration and provided Kevin with an unusually high level of income — a level he has never had in the past,” the paperwork stated. “Yellowstone was a once-in-a-lifetime event … going forward, his income will not reach that level — ever.”

Costner claimed he was offered $24 million to film seasons 5, 6 and 7 before Paramount Network pulled the plug on Yellowstone.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.