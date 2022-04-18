She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her.

“Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.

The “Armchair Expert” podcast host added, “I wish you both well, and I don’t blame either of you. Fair play @lukegrimes.”

Bell shared the photo the following day, revealing that her husband didn’t have to worry about a divorce. He just had to accept a third person in their marriage, she joked.

“Sister wives? Nah, let’s go with Brother husbands,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 18. “@lukegrimes welcome to the family and @daxshepard, as usual, thank u for being so supportive. We’re all Duttons now!!”

Sadly for both Bell herself and Yellowstone fans, Grimes is off the market. He and model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes married in 2018.

Grimes and Shepard previously worked together on the movie El Camino Christmas, a 2017 Netflix comedy starring Tim Allen. However, it wasn’t until the following year that Paramount debuted Yellowstone.

The Punk’d alum met Bell in 2007 and proposed in 2009. The pair exchanged vows in a courthouse ceremony in 2013 and share daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7.

The duo doesn’t mind each other’s celeb crushes, and Bell has been just as supportive of her husband’s infatuations. Shepard revealed in a November 2021 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that after only having eyes for Brad Pitt for years, he finally had a new crush: Australian Formula One driver, Daniel Ricciardo.

After Ricciardo appeared on an episode of “Armchair Expert,” he said the two of them “kind of hit it off.” Shepard “pushed hard, got a phone number,” he joked, and they eventually became inseparable.

The ChiPs star added, “We’ve just really been building this thing that’s culminated in us seeing the world together, really.”

Bell told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, “They’re really cute. I fully support this.”

The Frozen voice actress and her husband don’t just dole out compliments to other stars. The duo still exchange plenty of flirty comments with each other after nearly more than 15 years together.

“Isn’t he a hunk? Look at this guy!” Bell gushed about her hubby’s muscular frame during their Ellen appearance. “Now he’s a big boy. I’ve got no complaints!”

Shepard gushed over his gorgeous partner in return. “I don’t want to objectify you, but we are married,” he told Bell. “Look at the buns! This outfit, I couldn’t get my eyes off. Look at the buns!”

