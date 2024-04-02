Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty is asking for the public’s assistance in finding his nephew who is currently wanted by police.

The actor, 54, who plays Mo on the popular western drama, announced his nephew Cole “Coco” Brings Plenty went missing on Easter Sunday in Kansas.

“#ColeBringsPlenty drives a white Ford Explorer,” Mo wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 2, “last seen March 31st leaving the Lawrence area.”

The Lawrence Police Department issued an affidavit for Cole’s arrest in relation to a domestic violence incident on Sunday, March 31.

According to a press release, a caller reported an unnamed woman was screaming at an apartment in Lawrence. Before officers could arrive on the scene, however, Cole had fled in his vehicle.

“We’ve identified [Cole] as the suspect,” police said, “have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies.”

Mo posted a missing poster for Cole alongside his message on his Instagram, which said his nephew “missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is unlike him.”

The missing poster also indicated that Cole’s cell phone has been turned off.

Cole’s agent confirmed the news with the New York Post on Tuesday, saying, “[He] had an audition on an upcoming film project over Zoom scheduled for Monday morning. I had spoken to him Thursday afternoon about the details and he was excited about it. When Cole didn’t show up on Zoom, I reached out to his manager.”

The young actor appeared on two episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, playing Pete Plenty Clouds on the seventh and eighth episodes of the show’s first season.

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, also pleaded for the public’s assistance.

“My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing,” he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 2. “He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

The sentiment was also shared by Cole Bring Plenty’s father, Joseph Brings Plenty Sr., who posted about his son’s disappearance via Facebook on Monday, April 1.

“If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is please tell him to call me,” he wrote. “His family is very worried about him.. Last seen early morning hours on Easter morning.. He hasnt messaged me or called me back, I have some of our family and friends in the area looking for him.”

He concluded, “Love you son, just reach out to me, messaging you on your phone.”