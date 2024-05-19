Country singer Zac Brown has filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi.

Brown, 45, filed his legal motion in Georgia on Friday, May 17, according to court documents obtained by NBC News. He demanded that Yazdi, 32, remove one of her Instagram posts that allegedly tarnished his public image.

According to the Zac Brown Band frontman, Yazdi’s post allegedly broke a confidentiality agreement that she signed during their relationship. Brown is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order that would compel her to take down the social media post.

“I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation,” Brown told NBC News in a statement. “[My] only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways.”

Brown has also petitioned the court to bar Yazdi from “making any defamatory, false, untrue, or otherwise damaging statements” about him, his family or his bandmates.

Yazdi has not publicly addressed Brown’s lawsuit. Us Weekly has reached out to both parties for comment.

Brown and Yazdi secretly wed in August 2023 and separated four months later.

“We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains,” the now-estranged couple said in a December 2023 statement. “We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.”

Zac was previously married to Shelly Brown for 12 years. They split in 2018.

“We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple,” Zac and Shelly told Us in a statement at the time. “We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there. This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.”

They concluded at the time, “Family comes in all different forms. We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours.”

Zac and Shelly share daughters Justice, 16, Lucy, 15, Georgia, 14, Joni, 12, and son Alexander, 9.