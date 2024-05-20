Zac Brown‘s estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi, didn’t hold back after he filed for a temporary restraining order.

Yazdi, 32, reacted to Brown’s lawsuit on Sunday, May 19, with a lengthy social media message.

“No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce,” Yazdi captioned a TikTok video.

After Brown, 45, filed a legal motion for Yazdi to remove one of her Instagram posts, she stood by her online activity.

“I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any ‘confidential information’ about his business, much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc,” she continued.

Yazdi said she initially didn’t plan to respond to the “unnecessary” and “legally meritless” lawsuit.

“I have made no public response to either of those very public, very unnecessary personal attacks on me by my celebrity soon-to-be-ex-husband,” she wrote. “But it is clearly Zac, not me, who has strategically chosen to drag our difficult divorce negotiations into the public eye with these tactics in an effort to portray himself as a victim and to use his vast resources to silence me from telling the truth about our marriage.”

She concluded: “It will not work, and I will not be silenced by him no matter how ridiculous his tactics. Like Zac, I have lawyers too, and I will tell my truth in court — where he has unnecessarily dragged me.”

Brown filed a lawsuit in Georgia on Friday, May 17, in which he demanded that Yazdi remove an unnamed post that allegedly tarnished his public image. The court documents claimed Yazdi’s post allegedly broke a confidentiality agreement that she signed during their relationship. Brown noted that he was seeking an emergency temporary restraining order that would result in Yazdi taking down the social media post.

“After much deliberation, I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation,” Brown told Us Weekly in a statement on Sunday. “My only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways.”

Brown also petitioned the court to prevent Yazdi from “making any defamatory, false, untrue, or otherwise damaging statements” about him, his family or his bandmates. The former couple got married in August 2023 but separated four months later.

“We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains,” they said in a December 2023 statement. “We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.”