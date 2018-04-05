Not all heroes wear capes. Zac Efron stepped in to save a dog before she was euthanized and took her into his home. The Greatest Showman star introduced his new adopted furry friend to his fans on Wednesday, April 5, and revealed that he had named her Maca.

“Hey planet 🌎, this is MACA. #adoptdontshop,” the actor, 30, captioned an Instagram snap of himself holding the dog. He also shared videos of himself on his Instagram Story teaching Maca how to sit, and other photos of himself getting some love from his new best friend.

The Baywatch actor adopted Maca from the Bark n’ Bitches pet shop in Los Angeles, and they revealed that the dog was about to be euthanized before Efron volunteered to foster her. “Tilly now MACA was being led to the kill room when we stepped in and said we would take her,” the shop shared on their Instagram page. “She was turned around and brought to us! This guy named Zac Efron came in (we hear he is an actor, but we think he actually waits tables) came in and fell in love.”

Bark n’ Bitches revealed that though it was meant to be temporary, the High School Musical alum couldn’t help but keep the dog permanently: “He went through our application process and fostered MACA and just could not give her back. So MACA now lives with Zac! This is her happily ever after! Happy life MACA! Happy Life.”

Maca wasn’t the only one in need of love. The Neighbors star broke the sad news on Instagram in August 2016 that his adorable dog Puppy Efron had died. “Through thick and thin you’ve always been my best friend. I’ll see you at the finish line, RIP Puppy Efron,” he wrote at the time alongside a cute picture of them together.

