Going from extreme sports to extreme pain, Zac Efron tore his ACL on the ski slopes recently and had to go under the knife to fix the torn ligament.

The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor shared the news on Twitter on Friday, February 8, posting a photo in which he sits in a wheelchair with his left knee in a brace. In the pic, he sticks out his tongue and flashes the “hang loose” sign.

I tore my ACL shredding the gnar⛷ :/ but all is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever. Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity! pic.twitter.com/iD5sm55H4c — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) February 8, 2019

“I tore my ACL shredding the gnar,” the 31-year-old wrote, adding a skiing emoji and a frowning emoticon. “But all is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever.”

He also gave props to his doctors at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai: “Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity!”

This isn’t the only “gnarly” injury the High School Musical alum has suffered in recent years. In November 2013, he broke his jaw at home in Los Angeles and had to have his mouth wired shut, calling the experience “pretty gnarly” during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! two months later.

“I was running through my house and I slipped and fell on my face,” he explained at the time. “Let me start over because the story starts kind of cool. I have a fountain in my house. That’s kind of dope, right? So I was running through and slipped on water and hit my chin on the fountain in my house.”

Four months after Efron’s jaw injury, a homeless person allegedly punched him in the mouth, reportedly upset about the actor throwing a bottle out of his car window while waiting for a tow truck to arrive in L.A.’s Skid Row neighborhood.

“It was the hardest I’ve ever been hit in my life,” Efron told police at the time, per TMZ.

