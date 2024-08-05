Zac Efron is all good after his recent hospital scare in Ibiza, Spain.

Efron, 36, shared an update via his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 4, revealing that he was on the mend while thanking fans for their concern.

“Happy and healthy – thanks for the concern,” the A Family Affair star wrote over a photo of himself pumping weights. The image captured the actor precariously balancing his shirtless back on a gym ball.

The post comes after Efron was hospitalized on Friday, August 2, following a swimming accident reported.

A rep told TMZ the Iron Claw star suffered a “minor swimming incident” while in a pool at a villa on the Spanish island on Friday, August 2. They added that Efron was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

While details into what happened during the incident are unclear, the outlet reported that villa staff had to pull Efron out of the pool. Efron, who was released from hospital on Sunday morning, did not elaborate on the incident in his Instagram post.

Efron is no stranger to scary incidents and opened up to Men’s Health in 2022 about breaking his jaw in a near-fatal accident.

He suffered the brutal injury after falling into a granite corner of a fountain while running around his home with socks on, he told the outlet. The High School Musical star revealed that the incident left his jaw bone “hanging off his face.”

Efron later told Entertainment Tonight the accident could have been the end of him.

“It was funny,” he said. “It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”

Related: Zac Efron’s Dating History: Vanessa Hudgens and More Zac Efron is a leading man not only on the silver screen but also on the Hollywood dating scene. The Greatest Showman star has been linked to several of his costars, including Vanessa Hudgens from High School Musical, Alexandra Daddario from Baywatch, and Lily Collins, who appeared alongside him in Netflix’s Ted Bundy biopic, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil […]

In another grisly accident, Efron tore his ACL ligament during a skiing session in Utah that went awry.

Admitting he’d “never skied on fresh powder” before, Efron told the story of his injury on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2019.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m getting good at this.’ I’m, like, flying. I’m gaining confidence. I’m just like, looking at the sky and the mountains. ‘This is beautiful. I can’t believe that I can go this fast on skis,’ and I’m just catching the groove,” he said.

But it wasn’t long until he realized he was in trouble, and recalled the exact moment he tore his ACL.

“I’m just looking around like, ‘This is unbelievable.’ And I’m like, ‘How on earth do you slow down?’” Efron said. “I felt a pop from my ears all the way down to my toes. I didn’t really think about it cause there was snow in my face and adrenaline.”