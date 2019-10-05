Zac Hanson, the youngest brother of the band Hanson, is recovering in a hospital after suffering injuries in a motorcycle crash in Oklahoma.

The “MMMBop” singer was preparing for a cross-country ride in Tulsa on Wednesday, October 2, when he “wrecked” his motorcycle and suffered “three broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a cracked scapula.” He shared the news on Twitter, Facebook and on the band’s official website on Friday, October 4.

“… Nothing is injured that won’t heal with a little rest and time, and a healthy dose of gaming,” he wrote, alongside a photo of himself and Issac in a hospital room. “Thankfully with good quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Issac [Hanson], Taylor [Hanson], and a few of Tulsa fire fighters 🚒.”

Wednesday I was involved in a wreck on my motorcycle while preparing for a cross-country ride. Though I ended up with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a cracked scapula, nothing is injured that won’t heal with a little rest and time, and a healthy dose of gaming! pic.twitter.com/Re1SATi02e — HANSON (@hansonmusic) October 4, 2019

The 33-year-old father of three also shared that Hanson will not cancel any upcoming concerts, although specific details about the crash were not released. Zac’s good friend Dash Hutton will take over as drummer “for the next few weeks” until he has fully recovered.

“… I will be giving my full attention to singing while my shoulder is on the mend,” he wrote. “Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, hope to see many of you soon! -Z #youcantstopus.”

Zac and his brothers, Issac, 38, and Taylor, 36, first came to fame in the 1990s with the release of their hit single, “MMMBop.” The brothers went on to earn three Grammy nominations and sell 16 million albums worldwide.

Their most recent album, String Theory, was released in November 2018. Zac, who was only 6 when the brothers began making music, told Entertainment Tonight that fame has never been his focus.

“We were lucky that we grew up really loving music that was before our time and studying that,” he said. “… I think that’s really the key to surviving fame, to not think that you represent fame and not think that it makes or breaks you. That’s not why you got there in the first place and it’s gonna be long gone before you are.”

