Zach Braff and Florence Pugh still “love each other” despite their split, and the Scrubs actor has nothing but positive things to say about his ex-girlfriend.

Braff, 48, gave rare insight into his current relationship with Pugh, 27, while doing press for their new film A Good Person. The pair announced they were calling it quits in August 2022 after three years together.

“Well, we love each other. We love each other and we’re friends,” Braff said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on December 14. “I was on the Today show this morning, and she said she wanted to see pictures of what my outfit was to give approvals, so we love each other a lot.”

Braff, who wrote and directed the movie, teased that Pugh is “extraordinary” in her starring role as Allison, adding, “I just feel so lucky that I got to have her be my leading lady.”

Viewers will get a chance to see Pugh’s singing talents in the flick, something that has yet to be shown on the big screen. In fact, Braff wrote the “bespoke character” for his ex, explaining, “I was writing to things that I knew that she could do and then that’s where I got the idea to make her a singer-songwriter.”

Related: Unlikely Celebrity Couples Over the Years They dated?! From Tom Cruise and Cher to Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga, some celebrity couples don't always make sense to the untrained eye. Check out these unexpected celebrity romances.

Surprisingly, Pugh’s career could’ve turned out very differently because of her multi-faceted talent.

“When Florence‘s career first began, she didn’t know if she was gonna go the actor route or go the singer-songwriter route because she can do both, and then her career started taking off as an actress, and that got put to a back burner,” Braff revealed. “I’m sure it will return, and she’ll release an album one day, but I said, ‘Oh, it’d be cool if you could, you in character or you know, as the character, write the lyrics and write a song,’ and she wrote two that are in the movie and are very beautiful.”

Fans are in for a treat with Pugh as the starring role alongside Morgan Freeman, and Braff noted that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house while filming her powerful performance.

Related: Florence Pugh is 1 of Us Weekly’s 2023 Breakout Style Stars Florence Pugh landed on Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of the year list thanks to her no-holds-barred, barrier-breaking beauty and fashion choices. In fact, the 27-year-old actress’ looks never fail to bring high drama. Whether wearing peekaboo cuts or fabric, Pugh’s edgy style has cemented her as a red carpet rebel. It’s no surprise that […]

“On set, you just look around, you know, we call it Video Village where we have all the monitors and everyone’s sort of hiding from the cameras and you would just look around and people would be tears streaming down their face and everyone’s jaw just opened,” Braff said. “I mean, it was just so raw and people have seen Florence do lots of different types of work from action movies to period pieces, but this was a different turn for her. This was like current day trauma and also being funny. I mean her ability to sort of switch between the two with such aplomb.”