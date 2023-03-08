Keeping things professional. Former couple Zach Braff and Florence Pugh reunited to promote their new film, A Good Person.

Directed by Braff, 47, the movie — which was filmed before it was revealed in August 2022 that they called it quits after three years of dating — stars Pugh, 27, as a woman looking to put her life back together following a tragic accident. Along the way, she forms an unexpected friendship with her would-be-father-in-law, played by Morgan Freeman.

The Scrubs alum shared several pics of him and the Black Widow star kicking off press for the film in London via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 8, including a snap of him and Pugh attending a BAFTA official screening and Q&A for the film the night before. Braff donned a light blue suit and high-top sneakers, while Pugh kept things classy in a black midi dress and heels.

The next morning, Braff posted photos from his visits to BBC and Virgin Radio U.K. via his Instagram Story, before sharing a snap of his ex-girlfriend’s press outfit for the day. Smiling at the camera, Pugh showed off her fun side by sporting a matching lavender skirt, shirt and jacket for interviews, which she paired with high black boots and a black purse.

During Pugh’s interviews, the Garden State director shared a snap of the star from behind the monitor. The Little Women star reposted her ex’s pics on her own Instagram Story, in addition to sharing a video she took of the film’s poster, which she fittingly captioned, “Press day!!!!!”

Last summer, Pugh broke the news of her and Braff’s split in her Harper’s Bazaar cover story. “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” she said at the time. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

The two have remained friendly, sharing a sweet social media interaction together in November 2022. Promoting a charity project with his former Scrubs costar Donald Faison, Braff captioned a November 10 Instagram post, “Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me. ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops. LINK IN BIO!!!!!!”

The Don’t Worry Darling star showed her support for the fundraiser in the post’s comments section, writing, “I’m deffo bidding on this.”

During their relationship, the stars faced backlash over their 20-year age gap. The Midsommar actress addressed the criticism via an Instagram video in April 2020, stating, “The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you throw at me.”

She continued: “I have never been an Instagram page that likes the toxic vibe. I have only been an Instagram page that tries to bring some light and tries to be positive and tries to make people smile. I will not allow [bullying] on my page. I’m not about that. It makes me upset. … The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you decided to bully for no reason.”

