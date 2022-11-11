On good terms? Florence Pugh and ex Zach Braff got playful online nearly four months after their split made headlines.

The Scrubs alum, 47, took to Instagram on Thursday, November 10, to promote a charity project with former costar Donald Faison. “Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me. ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops. LINK IN BIO!!!!!!” Braff captioned the announcement.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a familiar name in the comments. “I’m deffo bidding on this,” the Don’t Worry Darling actress, 26, teased in her reply.

Her former beau got equally as cheeky, responding: “I’m certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans.”

The Little Women star was first linked to Braff in April 2019 after they collaborated on the short film In the Time It Takes to Get There. After months of speculation about their relationship status, Pugh confirmed earlier this year that she and the filmmaker had called it quits.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” the U.K. native said in her August Harper’s Bazaar cover story. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Braff, for his part, has not publicly addressed the duo’s breakup.

Throughout their romance, the former couple were faced with criticism over their 21-year age difference, but Pugh frequently fired back at those who disapproved. “I’m 24 years old. I have been working since I was 17 years old. I have been earning money since I was 17 years old. I became an adult when I was 18 years old and I started paying taxes when I was 18 years old,” she said via Instagram in April 2020. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love.”

The Wonder actress continued: “It is not your place. And really it has nothing to do with you … The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you throw at me.”

Months later, the Garden State star praised his then-girlfriend for her candid defense. “She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that,” he gushed to MR PORTER in November 2020. “I thought: how could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that? So, I chose not to.”

Shortly before the twosome’s split was confirmed, Pugh was spotted getting cozy with Midsommar costar Will Poulter on a European getaway. The pair were photographed splashing around in the ocean in Ibiza, Spain, in May — but the Oscar nominee swiftly denied they were more than just friends.

“Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre [sic] away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise,” she wrote via her Instagram Story after the photos went viral. “You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots … Thanks for saying we look sexy … doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.”