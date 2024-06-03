A Toronto-based restaurant — and its employees — are no longer fans of Zachary Quinto.

A “mediterranean-ish bistro” called Manita slammed Quinto, 47, calling him “an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer,” in an Instagram Story post on Sunday, June 2. It seemed Quinto, who played Spock in multiple Star Trek movies since 2009, created a scene at the establishment.

“[He] yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for,” the social media post read. “Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable.”

The restaurant tagged Quinto’s Instagram account in their post, sending him a pointed message.

Related: 'American Horror Story’ Cast Guide: Who’s Been on Which Season? Every season of American Horror Story has a different theme, and as a result, also has a different cast. Cocreator Ryan Murphy has his favorite actors — Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Jessica Lange and Angela Bassett, to name a few — which means the same performers often appear across seasons as different characters. Thank You! […]

“Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them,” the message concluded.

Quinto has not yet publicly responded to the restaurant, and Us Weekly has reached out to his team for comment.

The actor, however, seemed unbothered by the message as he continued to celebrate his birthday on Sunday with a trip to local Toronto amusement park Wonderland. Quinto thanked the establishment for “such an incredible birthday adventure,” posting a photo of the venue entrance.

A second image showed Quinto joined by fellow stars Alex MacNicoll, Tamberla Perry and Spence Moore II for the fun day at the park. All four actors star in the forthcoming NBC medical drama Wolf.

Quinto also posted a photo of himself, seemingly snapped in a restaurant, with his hand over his heart. Sitting in front of him is a dessert complete with a lit candle.

Quinto is not the first — and definitely not the last — celebrity to be called out for their behavior in a restaurant. James Corden was famously banned in October 2022, by NYC restaurateur Keith McNally, for the second time.

Related: Zachary Quinto's Dating History Hollywood romances. While Zachary Quinto has been connected to several famous faces over the years. Fresh off performances in the NYC revival of Angels in America, in which he played a closeted man who leaves his boyfriend diagnosed with AIDS, Quinto revealed in an October 2011 interview with New York Magazine that he is gay. […]

“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man,” McNally shared via Instagram at the time. “And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

Corden called McNally and “apologized profusely” following various incidents involving the comedian.

“Having f–ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar,” McNally shared says after his original post. “No, of course not. But….anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere.”