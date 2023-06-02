Zachary Quinto’s Dating History: Jonathan Groff, Miles McMillan and More

Hollywood romances. While Zachary Quinto has been connected to several famous faces over the years.

Fresh off performances in the NYC revival of Angels in America, in which he played a closeted man who leaves his boyfriend diagnosed with AIDS, Quinto revealed in an October 2011 interview with New York Magazine that he is gay.

“As a gay man, it made me feel like there’s still so much work to be done, and there’s still so many things that need to be looked at and addressed,” he told NY Magazine of his role in the Pulitzer-winning play.

The Heroes alum was also inspired to share his truth after learning about the death of 14-year-old Jamey Rodemeyer. The New York teen died by suicide in September 2011 after facing harassment and bullying at school for his sexuality.

“In light of Jamey’s death, it became clear to me in an instant that living a gay life without publicly acknowledging it is simply not enough to make any significant contributions to the immense work that lies ahead on the road to complete equality,” Quinto wrote in a since-deleted blog post that same month.

The Pennsylvania native continued: “Our society needs to recognize the unstoppable momentum toward unequivocal civil equality for every gay lesbian bisexual and transgendered citizen of this country. Gay kids need to stop killing themselves because they are made to feel worthless by cruel and relentless bullying. Parents need to teach their children principles of respect and acceptance.”

Quinto ended his emotional message by thanking Rodemeyer for being “the catalyst for change within me,” adding, “Now I can only hope to serve as the same catalyst for even one other person in this world.”

One year later, the American Horror Story alum confirmed he was dating Frozen star Jonathan Groff. “I’m incredibly happy, I’m incredibly lucky,” he said in an interview with Out magazine on September 2012.

After one year of dating, however, a source told Us Weekly in July 2013 that the two split due to long distance. “Zach being away and filming was not easy on them,” the insider explained. “Now he’s going to be in New York with his new play [The Glass Menagerie]. They really loved each other, so it wasn’t an easy split.”

Quinto moved on with model Miles McMillan later that year. The couple sparked engagement rumors in October 2017 after the Boys in the Band star was spotted wearing a silver band on his left ring finger in an Instagram pic with McMillan.

The pair called it quits after nearly six years of dating in February 2019.

