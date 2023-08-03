Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested earlier this week following an alleged physical domestic dispute with an unnamed woman — and Us Weekly has learned that he contacted police in Eugene, Oregon, months prior about an alleged incident with fiancée Johnnie Faye Cartwright.

According to a Eugene Police Department 911 dispatch report obtained by Us, Bryan, 41, claimed while speaking to law enforcement in April that Cartwright, 30, was threatening to stab herself in the stomach. He claimed she sent him text messages about “betrayal” and “killing self.” Cartwright was pregnant with twins at the time. She gave birth to Parker and Sequoia, whom she shares with Bryan, in May. The duo previously welcomed daughter Kennedy in April 2022. (Bryan also shares four children with ex-wife Carly Matros: twin daughters Taylor and Gemma, born in 2014, daughter Jordana, born in 2016, and son Pierce, born in 2019.)

The report also noted that the Home Improvement alum claimed Cartwright “usually threatens suicide when a decision is made that she does not like,” although he noted she had never attempted suicide before. Bryan told police he thought Cartwright’s statements were a “facade” and told authorities, “I just make the money.”

Law enforcement officials then contacted Cartwright, noting in the same April police report that Cartwright recalled having a heated phone conversation with Bryan, although she denied being suicidal. She also claimed that Bryan was an alcoholic and said she was done with the relationship.

One month after the incident on May 18, an unnamed woman called police from Cartwright’s home address in Eugene, Oregon. According to a police call log obtained by Us, the woman told a police dispatcher an “ex-boyfriend called her” and “she needs help.” The report noted “yelling” could be heard in the background.

The police activity at the residence came months before Bryan was arrested in Eugene on Friday, July 28. He was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor — assault, robbery and harassment.

After Bryan’s arrest made headlines, Cartwright said that she’ll “always want what’s best for the father of my children” in an exclusive statement to Us.

Her statement continued: “Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”

Bryan was previously charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a police report in October 2020 after an incident with Cartwright.

Us confirmed in February 2021 that Bryan agreed to a plea deal in the case, agreeing to plead guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault while the other charges were dismissed. He received three years of probation and was required to attend a violence intervention program. The Home Improvement alum also promised to have no further contact with the victim, but later resumed his relationship with Cartwright.

One month prior to his most recent arrest, Bryan claimed that the 2020 incident was “blown out of proportion” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We didn’t even really get that physical. We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear,” he told the outlet in June.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.