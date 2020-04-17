Giving back! Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall completed a 5K race in support of medical professionals working to fight the novel coronavirus — and they marked the occasion by posing for and sharing a rare selfie.

Zara, 38, and Mike, 41, participated in the Run for Heroes challenge on Friday, April 17, to benefit National Health Service works in the U.K. Upon completing the task, the former rugby player took to Instagram to share the news with his followers.

The Instagram update led with a solo shot of Mike, who smiled from ear to ear as he raised his hand up to flash five fingers, indicating that the couple completed the 5K. In the photo that followed, Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter and Mike were shown wearing similar-colored jackets as they smiled for a photo and performed the same five-finger gesture from the previous snap.

Meanwhile, Mike also shared a screenshot of the distance the duo ran and a photo of the donation he made to Virgin Money Giving Limited, a not-for-profit fundraising initiative created by the Virgin Group.

“Thanks to @rorylawson9 and @_ted.maude for nominating me,” Mike captioned the post. “I call upon @iainbalshaw @westwood_lee @a1ex.browny @jimhamilton4 @jameshaskell. Enjoy lads!!! @run.for.heroes.”

The coronavirus, which originated in December 2019 in China’s Wuhan, Hubei province, has surpassed 2 million cases worldwide. The U.K., in particular, has more than 100,000 confirmed cases and over 14,000 reported deaths.

The illness has hit close to home for the British royal family due to Prince Charles’ diagnosis. On March 25, Clarence House revealed that the 71-year-old was “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last few days as usual.” Days later, the Prince of Wales revealed that he had recovered from the coronavirus.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus — luckily with relatively mild symptoms — I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” he said on April 1.

