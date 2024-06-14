Father’s Day is fast approaching, and Zonnique Pullins admitted that she’s “really far behind” on finding the perfect gift for her stepfather, T.I.

“It’s so hard to get my fathers things,” Pullins, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Glendale, California, premiere of her new movie, Rock the Boat 2, on Thursday, June 13. “I mean, especially my stepdad. … He has everything, but he’s very appreciative.”

Pullins’ current gift ideas include “a little cologne” and a pair of “nice house shoes.” She added: “Because when you have everything, it’s easy to lose stuff. You know, you gotta get the little stuff.”

Pullins is one of seven kids in T.I. and her mom Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ blended family. Tiny, 48, welcomed Zonnique in 1996 with ex Zonnie Pullins. T.I., 43, shares sons Messiah, 23, and Domani, 22, with ex Lashon Dixon, as well as daughter Deyjah, 22, with singer Ms. Niko.

Related: T.I.'s Family Guide: Wife Tameka 'Tiny' Harris and His 7 Kids T.I.’s family hasn’t been on TV for years, but that doesn’t mean his family drama has stopped. T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle followed the life of the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and they navigated life as a blended family. Before marrying the Xscape member, T.I. was already father of sons Messiah […]

T.I. and Harris became stepparents to each other’s children after tying the knot in 2010. The couple went on to welcome three kids together: sons Clifford, 18, and Major, 16, and daughter Heiress, 8.

Being the child of famous parents is something Zonnique told Us is both a blessing and a “challenge” when it comes to her own Hollywood career. “They’re so established and have done so many great things. That could be the toughest part, just making your own name, making your own lane,” she explained. “And yeah, for a long time I’ve been trying to come out of being T.I. and Tiny’s daughter, so I’m honestly happy that I’m getting somewhere with that.”

However, she doesn’t necessarily mind when people recognize her for her parents. “Now that I’m older, I understand it and I’m not upset with them,” Zonnique shared. “My parents are who they are and they’re legends in the game, so I can’t be mad at that.”

Part of forging her own path has included launching her own music career and stepping into the acting world. She made her film debut in 2019’s Three’s Complicated and went on to star in 2023’s Rock the Boat and Forever Us. Her latest film, Rock the Boat 2, picks up after the events of the original movie as a group of friends are terrorized by a mysterious lake house killer.

Zonnique told Us that her family gives her “honest feedback” about her performance, and that she frequently turns to T.I. for acting advice. “I always go to him because he’s the actor in the family,” she shared. “All my family members honestly have had some acting roles, but when I need advice, I go to him, so I feel like he’s the most professional. He knows what he’s doing.”

Related: Celebrity Kids Following in Their Parents' Musical Footsteps Tons of celebrity kids have followed in their musical parents’ footsteps over the years, starting pop careers of their own — and racking up awards in the process. Miley Cyrus, whose dad Billy Ray Cyrus is a country superstar, is one of the most notable examples of a famous kid following her parents into showbiz. […]

Outside of acting, her family also provides helpful life advice. “I will say to be present in everything I’m doing because I know for me, like, I’m just going with the wind and I forget a lot of things,” she told Us. “And look over all your things and try to be as on top of your business as you can. [On] the business side, really know what’s going on and learn. Try to keep learning so you can be on top of everything yourself.”

Rock the Boat 2 premieres on Tubi Saturday, June 15.

With reporting by Lanae Brody