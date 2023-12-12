Zooey Deschanel and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik are the epitome of success as exes.

In a recent interview with Inc. Magazine, Pechenik, 51, opened up about running a company with Deschanel, 43, after their divorce. The pair started Lettuce Grow — which sells vertical farmstands that allow consumers to grow their own food at home — in 2019, shortly after they split.

Pechenik admitted that he was nervous about how he and Deschanel would balance running the business as they adjusted to their new dynamic. “I was a little worried [employees would] be scared, wondering what this meant for the company and me,” he said.

After the duo’s split was finalized in 2020, Lettuce Grow took off during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people began experimenting with growing food at home. Deschanel had previously done a lot on her social media to get people excited about their venture, but Pechenik wasn’t sure whether she would step back from the business.

“There was a time when I was asking less of her,” he said. “Part of it was because of our ex-wife, ex-husband relationship and the kids. I didn’t want to strain the relationship. And part of it was that the business was taking off without needing to lean on her.”

Now Pechenik runs the day-to-day operations of Lettuce Grow, and Deschanel continues to passionately post about their endeavor via her social media accounts. “I mainly enjoy telling people about Lettuce Grow because I’m proud of the company,” Deschanel told Inc. “I think my enthusiasm becomes infectious because it’s genuine.”

Deschanel and Pechenik met on the set of the 2015 film Rock the Kasbah starring Bill Murray. They announced their engagement in January 2015 and got married in June of that year. The twosome confirmed their split in September 2019 with a joint statement saying they were “better off as friends.” The former couple share daughter Elsie Otter, 7, and son Charlie Woolf, 5.

Deschanel has since moved on with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott. The two met in 2019 after filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke together. In August, the pair announced their engagement. Deschanel shared the news via Instagram with a sweet post saying, “Forever starts now.” The upload included a selfie with Scott, 45, that gave fans a glimpse of her stunning engagement ring.

They’ve since become a blended family, with Inc. reporting that Deschanel and Pechenik go on family vacations with Scott and their children. “Our relationship is a 10 out of 10,” Pechenik said.