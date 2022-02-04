2. Olympics Are in Their Blood

Cain-Gribble, who competes in the pairs event with partner LeDuc, is following in her father’s footsteps. The 26-year-old skater’s dad, Peter Cain, represented Australia in the pair’s competition alongside sister Elizabeth Cain at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.

Ice dancer Baker’s parents were both competitive ice skaters, with his father, Stephen Baker, taking the ice at the 1976 World Junior Championships. His mother, Sharon Jones Baker, represented the U.K. as an ice dancer at the 1988 Calgary Olympics. The 28-year-old athlete, for his part, has been skating with Hawayek, 25, for a decade.