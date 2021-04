2. He Has 2 Million TikTok Followers

The teenager went viral in November 2020 after amassing over two million views on a TikTok video where he and his football friends belted out Justin Bieber’s “Eenie Meenie” in the locker room. In the clip, Woodall, who is known by many as “No. 7” for his football jersey, jumps into the middle of the pack and lip syncs with ease. He now has his own page, with millions of followers — and frequently sings to Bieber’s hits.