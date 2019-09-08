8 Times Female Country Music Stars Stood Their Ground 

Carrie Underwood

The American Idol alum slammed the lack of females played on country radio during a podcast interview in September 2018.

“Think about all of the little girls that are sitting at home saying ‘I want to be a country music singer,’” Underwood told host Elaina Smith. “What do you tell them? How do you look at them and say, ‘Well, just work hard, sweetie, and you can do it,’ when that’s probably not the case right now? … I see so many girls out there busting their rear ends, and so many guys out there where some new guy has a No. 1.”

She concluded: “These strong women who are super talented, that totally deserve it, are not getting the same opportunities.”